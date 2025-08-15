 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19593191 Edited 15 August 2025 – 06:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Reworked the game settings UI (now uses a separate save file)
2. Supports keyboard-only and controller-only controls for all UI navigations
3. Added the Intel XeSS support (currently only available on some Intel integrated graphics cards)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3257491
