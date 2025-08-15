1. Reworked the game settings UI (now uses a separate save file)
2. Supports keyboard-only and controller-only controls for all UI navigations
3. Added the Intel XeSS support (currently only available on some Intel integrated graphics cards)
20250814 Update
