Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the Drift Bottle item not working
- Fixed an issue with incorrect can count when removing animals from a fishing net
- Fixed an issue with the "Read" button in the illustrated guide not disappearing
- Fixed an issue with ambiguity in the skill descriptions of certain cat gods and animals
- Fixed an issue with the Cato skill
- Fixed an issue with the Yinglong skill range tooltip
- Quetzalcoatlus now prioritizes animals with high contributions
- Broken Magic Mirror item now copies contributions
Changed files in this update