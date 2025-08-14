 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19593087 Edited 14 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the Drift Bottle item not working
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect can count when removing animals from a fishing net
  • Fixed an issue with the "Read" button in the illustrated guide not disappearing
  • Fixed an issue with ambiguity in the skill descriptions of certain cat gods and animals
  • Fixed an issue with the Cato skill
  • Fixed an issue with the Yinglong skill range tooltip
  • Quetzalcoatlus now prioritizes animals with high contributions
  • Broken Magic Mirror item now copies contributions

