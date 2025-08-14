 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19592968 Edited 14 August 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added two random camera movements during “Special Shots.”

Added one animation for “RK-MODE (RPG Launch).”

Set the timing for enemies to appear in Battle 25 to be later.

Slightly changed the appearance of Battle 27 locations (mainly skyboxes).

Increased camera angles during battles (only top-down angles).

Removed 800p resolution as it was not functioning properly.

Added 432p resolution.

Slightly delayed the fade-out at the start of battles

*No changes to the unresponsive time (waiting time)

Fixed an issue in Battle 12 where parts of the wall that were transparent were also displayed when the wall was not transparent

When a normal missile hit the side of BOSS 1: Cosmo Watcher,

EN sometimes did not increase, so it has been changed to increase

Changed files in this update

