Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
A data patch is scheduled to address several issues identified in the game.
Please see below for more details.
☑️ Patch Schedule
🔹After August 13, 11:00 PM (PT)
▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.
☑️ Patch Details
🔹 Fix an issue where the countdown for unlocking Seasonal Wormwalks is displayed inconsistently across regions.
▸ To apply this fix, please reconnect to the game or go to the title screen to download the distributed patch data.
📌 Additional Notes
🔸 As the patch may involve a large amount of data, we recommend using a stable Wi-Fi connection when downloading.
🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.
* However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.
We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update