Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A data patch is scheduled to address several issues identified in the game.

Please see below for more details.

☑️ Patch Schedule

🔹After August 13, 11:00 PM (PT)

▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.

☑️ Patch Details

🔹 Fix an issue where the countdown for unlocking Seasonal Wormwalks is displayed inconsistently across regions.

▸ To apply this fix, please reconnect to the game or go to the title screen to download the distributed patch data.

📌 Additional Notes

🔸 As the patch may involve a large amount of data, we recommend using a stable Wi-Fi connection when downloading.

🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.

* However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.