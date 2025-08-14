 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19592901 Edited 14 August 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed: Issue with missing translation for Training Ground combat power.
- Fixed: In battle, clicking the skill icon in the upper left corner of the screen with the mouse to release skills could not choose the direction of the skill release; it would default to releasing from the center of the map to the left.
- Fixed: Treasure chest monster now requires killing to settle (to avoid it disappearing when other monsters are killed).
- Fixed: When selling wood in bulk, it displayed selling for 10 stone coins, but actually only sold for 7.
- Fixed: Issue with home gate being able to pass through.
- Fixed: Modified the slowing smoke effect for the level 3 Lava Fire Fish boss.
- Fixed: Issue where effects did not disappear after being frozen during a charge.
- Fixed: Now compatible with PS and Xbox controllers, displaying corresponding button prompts.
- Adjusted: Poison explosion totem, quality color corrected to purple.
- Adjusted: Issue where the edges of the home construction grid could not be dragged.
- New: Host players can generate an invitation code, and secondary players can enter directly using the invitation code.

