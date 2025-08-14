Release Notes:

Added HobbyZone Carbon Cub S 2 1.3m Cleetus McFarland Special Edition



Added E-flite P-51D Mustang 1.0m to the list of aircraft that unlock after 2 hours of flight time (actual time spent in the air)



Added two sets of scenarios focused on helping train beginner pilots, one for airplanes and one for helicopters. They are numbered and intended to be experienced in order.



Made widespread improvements to the user interface



Added Image Quality setting, located here: Settings -> Graphics -> Display -> Image Quality



Added support for the Spektrum DXS USB Simulator Adapter (SPMA5000), which is included in the Cleetus McFarland Special Edition RTF Basic package

Includes autodetection and a new "Spektrum DXS (wired USB)" controller profile





Fixed a memory corruption bug. It is unclear how many users this may have impacted, if any, and how it would have manifested if so. It may be responsible for some random failures or even startup crashes for some users.



Added high-quality aircraft preview images in the main menu



Training: Changed how lessons and their titles are presented.



Challenges & Training: Replaced menus with updated versions



Challenges & Training: Fixed a situation where the paused state could get partially stuck, with lingering broken UI elements



Challenges: Removed old Pause dialog. Added challenge instructions to Pause menu.



Added keyboard & controller navigation support to remaining in-challenge dialogs (e.g., level begin, level complete, level failed)



Multiplayer Host & Join menus: "Server Details" menu item correctly opens the Server Details info dialog



Multiplayer Host & Join menus: Added missing "Game Info" menu item



Main menu selection dialogs' advanced filtering options work correctly when a non-English language is selected



Introduced a missing setting to control whether the multiplayer simulation sound reduction setting is applied in MP sessions



Improved names, description text, and the enabled/disabled functionality for multiplayer sound reduction settings



Added support for home/end keys in selection and navigation lists



Fixed an issue that could affect the roll rate on some aircraft



Temporary resources are cleaned up more thoroughly on disk after multiplayer sessions



Reworked rendering of stars in the night sky, making color differences more obvious



Added a subtle flicker effect to the stars



Added support for more elaborate blinking light behavior on aircraft



Moon flickering when water is enabled is improved, but not completely fixed



Reduced color banding in the sky

Sky dithering improvements are an example of something made possible by the update to DirectX 11

Turning up Image Quality has the potential to negate this improvement



Added resolutionScaleOverride console command to allow fine-tuning the new Image Quality behavior



Possible fix for UI lag that occasionally coincided with RealFlight gaining and losing focus



Scenario Quick Select dialog's description area has a scrollbar to handle longer descriptions (necessary for the new scenarios)



Award dialog appearance varies by unlockable reward type



Time spent with a vehicle's position or orientation locked does not count toward total flight time



Load Flight Recording menu item is disabled while a recording is in progress



Names of enabled/disabled-type settings are slightly altered for greater clarity



Alt-F4 keyboard shortcut now exits the sim while in the main menu system



InterLink reset button closes the main menu



Selection dialog filters persist for the duration of a session



File paths in popup messages at the top of the main menu system are displayed correctly with all characters intact



Improved text alignment for true/false settings



Fixed some bad text in the “Preferred First-person Camera” setting description



Numerical setting values do not display excessive decimal places when metric units are selected



“Enable Recording Microphone” setting's default value is correctly listed as false



Added new Welcome dialog tips and updated some existing ones



Misc. other user interface improvements



Technical Support dialog displays serial number and version info correctly



Blade 150 S: Colorscheme name is properly capitalized



Blade 150 S: Visual tail rotor wobble is eliminated



HobbyZone Carbon Cub (all versions): Removed a couple unintentional inputs, one of which (Switch D) affected flight



