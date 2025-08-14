- WASD Support has been added. Space bar will toggle walk/run and shift can be held to temporarily toggle walk or run. There is a slider bar for delay sensitivity on WASD movement start under gameplay options. As a result of this change other hot keys were adjusted.
- Attack Target hot key changed from A to X.
- Skill/Stat Menu hot key changed from S to K.
- Attacking any object you're character is beside has been changed from F to C. This function was also updated to not just check for objects that the character was facing but also any tile your next to.
- Minimap Compass toggle hotkey has been changed from C to M.
- All these hot key changes can be remapped to your liking under hot key settings in the options menu.
- Tutorials were updated to reflect new hot key support/mappings.
- One additional tweak was made to sandbox mode so that zombies/ghouls will spawn in the graveyard.
Day 3 Patch Update (0.7.20)
