14 August 2025 Build 19592826 Edited 14 August 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. WASD Support has been added. Space bar will toggle walk/run and shift can be held to temporarily toggle walk or run. There is a slider bar for delay sensitivity on WASD movement start under gameplay options. As a result of this change other hot keys were adjusted.

  2. Attack Target hot key changed from A to X.

  3. Skill/Stat Menu hot key changed from S to K.

  4. Attacking any object you're character is beside has been changed from F to C. This function was also updated to not just check for objects that the character was facing but also any tile your next to.

  5. Minimap Compass toggle hotkey has been changed from C to M.

  6. All these hot key changes can be remapped to your liking under hot key settings in the options menu.

  7. Tutorials were updated to reflect new hot key support/mappings.

  8. One additional tweak was made to sandbox mode so that zombies/ghouls will spawn in the graveyard.

