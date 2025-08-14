 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19592740 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

A hotfix has been released and we’d like to inform you of the update.

We will continue to provide prompt hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.4.7

■ Hotfix Details

World settings reset issue

Fixed an issue where changing the difficulty in the World Selection screen would automatically reset all settings to their minimum values.

Witch monster issue

Fixed an issue where the witch that appears during monster waves would not attack if the target was beyond a certain range.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2271931
