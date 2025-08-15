Hi everyone, Jay and team here!

Thank you for your patience.

For patch v1.0.9, we've managed to tackle the issue of players losing their Achievement records upon a game crash.

Here are the notes for this week's patch.

Patch v1.0.9 Notes

QoL Updates

(!!) Dakila now speaks to the player if the Shop hasn't been unlocked yet. Previously, the Shop interface would've said "Sold Out", so this should clear up confusion!

Bug Fixes

\[Online Multiplayer] Fixed an incorrect display of the “Shop” prompt for Player 2.

\[Achievements] In the past, Achievement records might have been lost if your game was force-exited before (e.g. from a game crash, or from using Alt+F4). Now, campaign clears, pink stars and purchases from the Shop should be restored from your current save file.

\[Achievements] Fixed an issue where some of the regional dish Achievements did not unlock at the correct stages.

Fixed an issue where the game may break if both the player and Bandito tries to pick up or steal an item from the ground at the same time.

Fixed an issue in Supper Showdown levels where the player is able to move during the cooking minigame, triggered by closing the dialogue that appears for the first cooking minigame instance.

As always, thank you for playing SEDAP! and please continue to support us!

Facing any bugs or issues? Submit them on our Steam "Bug Reports" sub forum, or ping us on our Discord channel!