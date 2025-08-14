This is another major balance update and as such, free stat resets have been sent out!
This update is to get weapons that cast jutsu on attack scaling to match normal weapons so that we can balance everything better. On top of that, weapon attacks are now increased across the board.
RE: Balancing Phase
For transparency, the plan now is that for the next week there won’t be anymore major changes to balance, just small tweaks here and there and fixes.
This will be followed up with a mini survey purely dedicated to balance, asking more in-depth questions than even the usual surveys.
Based on those survey results and observations over the next week, I’ll be making more changes again and expect there to be free stat resets again.
Expect this to repeat again potentially after, until we reach the most balanced state Nin Online has ever seen.
I understand this has been the longest most comprehensive balancing period for the game in years, but this is completely necessary going forward to get the game in a good stable state to then expand on content. I am aiming for the introduction of level 70 level cap raise within the next couple of months.
I appreciate the patience from everyone!
Content
Added Village Inns
720 New Units of Player Housing Added Village Inns can hold up to 180 player rooms per floor and one floor has been added to each village for now!
Features
(Devs) Map Editor Create Brush from Map
Map Editor now allows for Shift + Dragging on the map to copy the tiles on the map to be used as a brush. Also, improved outlines for tile brushes.
Changes
Added new swear words to chat filter
Council Members will now be able to select Kage as long as there isn't one (Pending server restart)
This is part of an coming feature for performing a coup
Turning off Dynamic Weather is now deprecated
Weather does not have a significant impact on frame rate as it did when the feature was added in the old client. Since then, it's just served as a way for players to get more visibility when there is weather effects going on. It becomes disadvantageous to not turn it on for better vision and ruin the game's graphics. It's existence encourages making the game ugly for a PvP advantage.
Map Warp Name HUD positions are now clamped to be within the playable area
(Devs) Copy + Pasting Maps now immediately reflects without saving the map first
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where game could start hanging on map change to do with player sprite baking
Fixed the game not saving options when you exit with the "Exit to Windows" button
Fixed some Jutsu Z-Height checks being wrong and causing jutsu to be jumpable or miss when user is jumping
Fixed Crafting failing when success rate is over 100%
(Admin) Fixed message spam of cancelled logins on the server
(Admin) Fixed error for instance that do not exist being created
(Admin) Fixed a null event error
(Devs) Fixed typing map properties moving character in the background
Balance
All Weapons that Cast Jutsu on Attack (Fans, Poison Kunai, Pipe etc.) scaling are decreased from 40% to matching ordinary weapons
All Swords, All Pipes and All Fans attack speed slightly increased by 0.1s-0.3s (Around 10% Each) across the board
Weapon Damage Balancing
Giant Folding Fan Base Damage increased from 25 to 30
Pink & Black Folding Fans Base Damage increased from 32 to 40
Seji No Hani Base Damage increased from 26 to 38
Kujaku Fan Base Damage increased from 23 to 32
Oriental Fan Base Damage increased from 24 to 40
Crystal Fan Base Damage increased from 24 to 42
Blood Iron Fan Base Damage increased from 27 to 44
Hisui Fan Base Damage increased from 9 to 30
Sukarabe Omo Base Damage increased from 20 to 30
Hyaku Sutsekesu Base Damage increased from 30 to 55
Nitoryu Fan base Damage increased from 28 to 50
Trap Bubble Weapons Base Damage increased from 11 to 25
Hunter Warglaive Attack increased from 30 to 60
Kazaruu Base Damage increased from 25 to 55
Hiramekarei Base Damage increased from 50 to 130
Kiba Base Damage increased from 44 to 100
Nuibari Base Damage increased from 42 to 100
Shibuki Base Damage increased from 90 to 150
Poison-laced Kunai Base Damage increased from 18 to 25
Poison-laced Kunai Level Attack Speed increased from 1.8s to 1.5s
Wooden
Wooden Katana Base Damage increased from 5 to 18
Broad Sword Base Damage increased from 8 to 25
Butcher Sword base Damage increased from 15 to 35
Tsaurigi Base Damage increased from 18 to 40
Nikuya Base Damage increased from 22 to 44
Twin Blades Base Damage increased from 25 to 38
Shirokata Base Damage increased from 31 to 52
Jakuma Base Damage increased from 50 to 72
Dual Jakuma Base Damage increased from 55 to 72
Stylish Sword Base Damage increased from 25 to 40
Kunai Dagger Base Damage increased from 9 to 22
Tonfa Base Damage increased from 19 to 33
Kotsuzui Tanto Base Damage increased from 32 to 52
Kyuketsuki Base Damage increased from 38 to 62
Dark Bandit Blade Base Damage increased from 34 to 54
Great Grandfather's Muramasa Base Damage increased from 28 to 46
Kabutoiwarai Base Damage increased from 85 to 100
Samehada Base Damage increased from 45 to 80
Kubikiribocho Base Damage increased from 40 to 100
Religious Katana Base Damage increased from 26 to 40
ANBU Weapons Base Damage increased from 30 to 60
Demon Claws Base Damage increased from 18 to 36
Blood Katana Base Damage increased from 45 to 65
Blood Tonfa Base Damage increased from 25 to 36
Iron Scythe Base Damage increased from 28 to 41
Asarihanma Base Damage increased from 50 to 75
Dark Scythes Base Damage increased from 39 to 63
Adamantine Staff Base Damage increased from 27 to 40
Adamantine Claymore Base Damage increased from 55 to 80
Yamazaru Base Damage increased from 50 to 72
Spiked Baseball Bat Base Damage increased from 28 to 42
Bo Staff Base Damage increased from 12 to 27
Reinforced Bo Staff Base Damage increased from 15 to 30
Wooden Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 8 to 18
Cursed Scythe Base Damage increased from 25 to 47
Blood Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 13 to 26
Chakra Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 4 to 24
Taijutsu Rebalancing
These updates are in line with trying to make Taijutsu feel more Lee-like and faster with more focus on Jutsu, paired with the updates in the recent past that make it less about holding Z, this is to give the fast-paced gameplay of Taijutsu without it being braindead gameplay.
Seismic Dash Technique Cooldown Reduced from 19/19/18 to 15/15/14 seconds
Breaking Kick Technique Cooldown Reduced from 20/18/18 to 17/16/16 seconds
Speed Mirage Technique Cooldown Reduced from 40 seconds to 35 seconds
Morning Peacock Technique Cooldown Reduced from 30/29/29 to 28/27/27
Whirlwind Kick Technique Cooldown Reduced from 32/32/31 to 29/29/28
Seismic Dash Technique Base Damage increased from 22/22/23 to to 32/32/33
Breaking Kick Technique Base Damage increased from 27/27/28 to 37/37/38
Morning Peacock Technique Base Damage increased from 42/42/43 to 55/55/56
Whirlwind Kick Technique Base Damage increased from 39/39/40 to 49/49/50
Breaking Kick Technique CP Cost reduced from 37 to 32 across all ranks
Speed Mirage Technique CP Cost reduced from 35/30/30 to 31/30/30
Whirlwind Kick Technique CP Cost reduced from 47 to 42 across all ranks
Morning Peacock Technique CP Cost reduced from 42 to 37 across all ranks
Youthful Spring Technique Agility Buff increased from
Gentle Fist Minor Updates
Vacuum Palm Technique Base Damage increased from 35/35/36 to 37/37/38
Palm Bottom Technique Base Damage increased from 39/40/40 to 42/43/43
Mountain Crusher Technique Base Damage increased from 45/45/46 to 50/50/51
Revolving Heavens Technique Base Damage increased from 49/49/50 to 59/59/60
