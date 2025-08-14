 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19592644 Edited 14 August 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is another major balance update and as such, free stat resets have been sent out!

This update is to get weapons that cast jutsu on attack scaling to match normal weapons so that we can balance everything better. On top of that, weapon attacks are now increased across the board.

RE: Balancing Phase

For transparency, the plan now is that for the next week there won’t be anymore major changes to balance, just small tweaks here and there and fixes.

This will be followed up with a mini survey purely dedicated to balance, asking more in-depth questions than even the usual surveys.

Based on those survey results and observations over the next week, I’ll be making more changes again and expect there to be free stat resets again.

Expect this to repeat again potentially after, until we reach the most balanced state Nin Online has ever seen.

I understand this has been the longest most comprehensive balancing period for the game in years, but this is completely necessary going forward to get the game in a good stable state to then expand on content. I am aiming for the introduction of level 70 level cap raise within the next couple of months.

I appreciate the patience from everyone!

Content

  • Added Village Inns
    720 New Units of Player Housing Added Village Inns can hold up to 180 player rooms per floor and one floor has been added to each village for now!

Features

  • (Devs) Map Editor Create Brush from Map

    Map Editor now allows for Shift + Dragging on the map to copy the tiles on the map to be used as a brush. Also, improved outlines for tile brushes.

Changes

  • Added new swear words to chat filter

  • Council Members will now be able to select Kage as long as there isn't one (Pending server restart)
    This is part of an coming feature for performing a coup

  • Turning off Dynamic Weather is now deprecated
    Weather does not have a significant impact on frame rate as it did when the feature was added in the old client. Since then, it's just served as a way for players to get more visibility when there is weather effects going on. It becomes disadvantageous to not turn it on for better vision and ruin the game's graphics. It's existence encourages making the game ugly for a PvP advantage.

  • Map Warp Name HUD positions are now clamped to be within the playable area

  • (Devs) Copy + Pasting Maps now immediately reflects without saving the map first

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where game could start hanging on map change to do with player sprite baking

  • Fixed the game not saving options when you exit with the "Exit to Windows" button

  • Fixed some Jutsu Z-Height checks being wrong and causing jutsu to be jumpable or miss when user is jumping

  • Fixed Crafting failing when success rate is over 100%

  • (Admin) Fixed message spam of cancelled logins on the server

  • (Admin) Fixed error for instance that do not exist being created

  • (Admin) Fixed a null event error

  • (Devs) Fixed typing map properties moving character in the background

Balance

  • All Weapons that Cast Jutsu on Attack (Fans, Poison Kunai, Pipe etc.) scaling are decreased from 40% to matching ordinary weapons

  • All Swords, All Pipes and All Fans attack speed slightly increased by 0.1s-0.3s (Around 10% Each) across the board

  • Weapon Damage Balancing

    Giant Folding Fan Base Damage increased from 25 to 30

    Pink & Black Folding Fans Base Damage increased from 32 to 40

    Seji No Hani Base Damage increased from 26 to 38

    Kujaku Fan Base Damage increased from 23 to 32

    Oriental Fan Base Damage increased from 24 to 40

    Crystal Fan Base Damage increased from 24 to 42

    Blood Iron Fan Base Damage increased from 27 to 44

    Hisui Fan Base Damage increased from 9 to 30

    Sukarabe Omo Base Damage increased from 20 to 30

    Hyaku Sutsekesu Base Damage increased from 30 to 55

    Nitoryu Fan base Damage increased from 28 to 50

    Trap Bubble Weapons Base Damage increased from 11 to 25

    Hunter Warglaive Attack increased from 30 to 60

    Kazaruu Base Damage increased from 25 to 55

    Hiramekarei Base Damage increased from 50 to 130

    Kiba Base Damage increased from 44 to 100

    Nuibari Base Damage increased from 42 to 100

    Shibuki Base Damage increased from 90 to 150

    Poison-laced Kunai Base Damage increased from 18 to 25

    Poison-laced Kunai Level Attack Speed increased from 1.8s to 1.5s

    Wooden

    Wooden Katana Base Damage increased from 5 to 18

    Broad Sword Base Damage increased from 8 to 25

    Butcher Sword base Damage increased from 15 to 35

    Tsaurigi Base Damage increased from 18 to 40

    Nikuya Base Damage increased from 22 to 44

    Twin Blades Base Damage increased from 25 to 38

    Shirokata Base Damage increased from 31 to 52

    Jakuma Base Damage increased from 50 to 72

    Dual Jakuma Base Damage increased from 55 to 72

    Stylish Sword Base Damage increased from 25 to 40

    Kunai Dagger Base Damage increased from 9 to 22

    Tonfa Base Damage increased from 19 to 33

    Kotsuzui Tanto Base Damage increased from 32 to 52

    Kyuketsuki Base Damage increased from 38 to 62

    Dark Bandit Blade Base Damage increased from 34 to 54

    Great Grandfather's Muramasa Base Damage increased from 28 to 46

    Kabutoiwarai Base Damage increased from 85 to 100

    Samehada Base Damage increased from 45 to 80

    Kubikiribocho Base Damage increased from 40 to 100

    Religious Katana Base Damage increased from 26 to 40

    ANBU Weapons Base Damage increased from 30 to 60

    Demon Claws Base Damage increased from 18 to 36

    Blood Katana Base Damage increased from 45 to 65

    Blood Tonfa Base Damage increased from 25 to 36

    Iron Scythe Base Damage increased from 28 to 41

    Asarihanma Base Damage increased from 50 to 75

    Dark Scythes Base Damage increased from 39 to 63

    Adamantine Staff Base Damage increased from 27 to 40

    Adamantine Claymore Base Damage increased from 55 to 80

    Yamazaru Base Damage increased from 50 to 72

    Spiked Baseball Bat Base Damage increased from 28 to 42

    Bo Staff Base Damage increased from 12 to 27

    Reinforced Bo Staff Base Damage increased from 15 to 30

    Wooden Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 8 to 18

    Cursed Scythe Base Damage increased from 25 to 47

    Blood Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 13 to 26

    Chakra Knuckle Blades Base Damage increased from 4 to 24

  • Taijutsu Rebalancing

    These updates are in line with trying to make Taijutsu feel more Lee-like and faster with more focus on Jutsu, paired with the updates in the recent past that make it less about holding Z, this is to give the fast-paced gameplay of Taijutsu without it being braindead gameplay.

    Seismic Dash Technique Cooldown Reduced from 19/19/18 to 15/15/14 seconds

    Breaking Kick Technique Cooldown Reduced from 20/18/18 to 17/16/16 seconds

    Speed Mirage Technique Cooldown Reduced from 40 seconds to 35 seconds

    Morning Peacock Technique Cooldown Reduced from 30/29/29 to 28/27/27

    Whirlwind Kick Technique Cooldown Reduced from 32/32/31 to 29/29/28

    Seismic Dash Technique Base Damage increased from 22/22/23 to to 32/32/33

    Breaking Kick Technique Base Damage increased from 27/27/28 to 37/37/38

    Morning Peacock Technique Base Damage increased from 42/42/43 to 55/55/56

    Whirlwind Kick Technique Base Damage increased from 39/39/40 to 49/49/50

    Breaking Kick Technique CP Cost reduced from 37 to 32 across all ranks

    Speed Mirage Technique CP Cost reduced from 35/30/30 to 31/30/30

    Whirlwind Kick Technique CP Cost reduced from 47 to 42 across all ranks

    Morning Peacock Technique CP Cost reduced from 42 to 37 across all ranks

    Youthful Spring Technique Agility Buff increased from

  • Gentle Fist Minor Updates

    Vacuum Palm Technique Base Damage increased from 35/35/36 to 37/37/38

    Palm Bottom Technique Base Damage increased from 39/40/40 to 42/43/43

    Mountain Crusher Technique Base Damage increased from 45/45/46 to 50/50/51

    Revolving Heavens Technique Base Damage increased from 49/49/50 to 59/59/60

Changed files in this update

