This is another major balance update and as such, free stat resets have been sent out!

This update is to get weapons that cast jutsu on attack scaling to match normal weapons so that we can balance everything better. On top of that, weapon attacks are now increased across the board.

RE: Balancing Phase

For transparency, the plan now is that for the next week there won’t be anymore major changes to balance, just small tweaks here and there and fixes.

This will be followed up with a mini survey purely dedicated to balance, asking more in-depth questions than even the usual surveys.

Based on those survey results and observations over the next week, I’ll be making more changes again and expect there to be free stat resets again.

Expect this to repeat again potentially after, until we reach the most balanced state Nin Online has ever seen.

I understand this has been the longest most comprehensive balancing period for the game in years, but this is completely necessary going forward to get the game in a good stable state to then expand on content. I am aiming for the introduction of level 70 level cap raise within the next couple of months.



I appreciate the patience from everyone!

Content

Added Village Inns

720 New Units of Player Housing Added Village Inns can hold up to 180 player rooms per floor and one floor has been added to each village for now!

Features

(Devs) Map Editor Create Brush from Map



Map Editor now allows for Shift + Dragging on the map to copy the tiles on the map to be used as a brush. Also, improved outlines for tile brushes.

Changes

Added new swear words to chat filter

Council Members will now be able to select Kage as long as there isn't one (Pending server restart)

This is part of an coming feature for performing a coup

Turning off Dynamic Weather is now deprecated

Weather does not have a significant impact on frame rate as it did when the feature was added in the old client. Since then, it's just served as a way for players to get more visibility when there is weather effects going on. It becomes disadvantageous to not turn it on for better vision and ruin the game's graphics. It's existence encourages making the game ugly for a PvP advantage.

Map Warp Name HUD positions are now clamped to be within the playable area

(Devs) Copy + Pasting Maps now immediately reflects without saving the map first

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where game could start hanging on map change to do with player sprite baking

Fixed the game not saving options when you exit with the "Exit to Windows" button

Fixed some Jutsu Z-Height checks being wrong and causing jutsu to be jumpable or miss when user is jumping

Fixed Crafting failing when success rate is over 100%

(Admin) Fixed message spam of cancelled logins on the server

(Admin) Fixed error for instance that do not exist being created

(Admin) Fixed a null event error

(Devs) Fixed typing map properties moving character in the background

Balance