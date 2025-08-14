This update brings fresh challenges and smoother gameplay! 🚀



🆕 2 New Obstacles – More fun, more chaos!



📏 Obstacle Size Fix – Everything fits just right now.



🔄 Obstacle Tweaks – Adjusted some for better gameplay flow.



🧱 Labyrinth Wall Fixes – No more weird wall issues!



⚡ Lag Fix – Smoother performance for a better experience.



Keep paddling and let us know what you think! 🌊