 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS The Bazaar Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19592528 Edited 14 August 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings fresh challenges and smoother gameplay! 🚀

🆕 2 New Obstacles – More fun, more chaos!

📏 Obstacle Size Fix – Everything fits just right now.

🔄 Obstacle Tweaks – Adjusted some for better gameplay flow.

🧱 Labyrinth Wall Fixes – No more weird wall issues!

⚡ Lag Fix – Smoother performance for a better experience.

Keep paddling and let us know what you think! 🌊

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link