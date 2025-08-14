Hello, Soldiers!



The wait is over. We are incredibly excited to announce the first major launch of Relictus: Blackout! This update represents a significant step forward, addressing key feedback and focusing on delivering a streamlined, highly polished, and replayable experience. We've worked hard to overhaul many core systems, and we can't wait for you to jump in and experience the changes.



This update is a comprehensive overhaul, touching nearly every aspect of the game. We have completely rebuilt the gunplay mechanics for a more satisfying and responsive feel. The Tactical AI is smarter and more efficient than ever, no longer walking through walls and presenting a more credible challenge. We've cut back on game mode clutter and removed some of the larger conquest maps to better focus the player base and create a tighter, more engaging experience. After every match, you will now be seamlessly returned to the lobby rather than the server closing. You can also enjoy smoother, more realistic movement with our new procedural animation system for the first-person perspective. All maps have received a significant visual and performance overhaul, with enhanced lighting, post-processing, and optimization. We now feature two dedicated night maps where night vision is fully functional and crucial to victory. We've introduced a new audio system with improved weapon sound effects, clearer footsteps, and satisfying hitmarkers to provide better feedback during combat. The Guest login function is now fully operational again. We have also cut back on the number of available skins for now to ensure we can focus on the core experience.



With the launch of our new and improved progression system, all player stats, levels, and unlocks have been reset. This was a necessary step to ensure that all players begin on an even playing field and can fully experience the new progression track as it was designed. Thank you for your understanding.



This is just the beginning. Our work continues with planned future updates that will add exciting features like proning, vaulting, and voice chat.



Thank you for being with us on this journey. We look forward to seeing you in the new and improved Relictus: Blackout!