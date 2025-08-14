Hello, this is Guidus Zero.

The long-awaited v2.1.0 update is now live!

This patch includes new content and control improvements we've previously shared through Dev Notes, interviews, and the recent Playtest.

Thanks to your continued support and feedback, Guidus Zero has continued to grow steadily.

We'll keep doing our best to evolve the game into something even more polished—together with you.

Here's a look at the major changes included in the v2.1.0 update:

\[v2.1.0 Key Update Details]

Final Chapter: Abyss

The final chapter of Guidus Zero—Abyss—is now open.

Face new monsters, uncover hidden truths, and witness the conclusion of the story.

Final Boss: Valtharos

With the opening of the Abyss, the powerful final boss Valtharos has arrived.

Defeat the new monsters and challenge the ultimate foe that awaits at the end.

Story Ending & Conclusion

The full story of Guidus Zero now comes to a close.

Experience the final chapter and discover the complete ending to your journey.

New Room Types (Stages) Added

New types of rooms have been added, offering opportunities like bonus stat boosts and Artifact upgrades.

But beware—these benefits come at a cost, so plan your path strategically.

Control System Overhaul

The long-awaited control improvements are finally here!

We've reworked the control system to feel more intuitive and immersive than ever before.

Increased overall attack speed.

Attack animations can now be canceled into movement at any time.

The thrust attack is now mapped to a separate key for better tactical use.

Dodge distance has been increased to 2 tiles and now allows you to pass through enemies.

Holding the Dodge, Attack, or Skill buttons now triggers continuous actions.

Additional Updates

New Challenges have been added.

The Abyss chapter now has entries in the Codex.

That wraps up the major updates in v2.1.0.

We are deeply grateful for your continued support, and we'll keep listening closely to your feedback to make Guidus Zero even better.

Thank you!