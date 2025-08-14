Recently, we have received feedback that the game is too easy. Even in Hard Mode, many players felt the difficulty was lacking, so we have prepared an even more extreme challenge.

This idea started from a player suggestion: removing the jump trajectory display would make the game much harder. We have implemented this as the new Abyss Mode, which can be toggled on or off according to your preference.

When combined with Hard Mode, it becomes True Hell Mode. No flashlight, no trajectory display. Can you possibly clear it?

We have also fixed various bugs and made minor updates to improve UI and overall gameplay experience.

Filling Burrtio Studio