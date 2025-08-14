Thanks for playing and leaving your feedback and bug reports! I hope everyone is enjoying the demo so far.

Fixed a crash that could occur on the music selection screen or at the start of battle while analyzing custom music in the background

Fixed a crash that could occur when returning to the main menu

Fixed an issue where music would not loop properly when using custom songs with an abrupt ending.

Slightly increased the length of "short" and "medium" length battles. These occur most often at the start of each area.

Fixed an issue where the mods screen would auto-select a locked slot when opening it while all slots were full.

Gamepad focus now starts on the correct item ("Shuffle All" rather than the Shuffle header) on the music selection screen