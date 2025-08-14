 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals The Bazaar PEAK THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19592087 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing and leaving your feedback and bug reports! I hope everyone is enjoying the demo so far.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur on the music selection screen or at the start of battle while analyzing custom music in the background

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when returning to the main menu

  • Fixed an issue where music would not loop properly when using custom songs with an abrupt ending.

  • Slightly increased the length of "short" and "medium" length battles. These occur most often at the start of each area.

  • Fixed an issue where the mods screen would auto-select a locked slot when opening it while all slots were full.

  • Gamepad focus now starts on the correct item ("Shuffle All" rather than the Shuffle header) on the music selection screen

  • Slightly reorganized credits and added a missing PR contributor.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2969182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link