Hey guys! We've dropped a new supporter pack for those who want to continue supporting our game and studio! It contains some silly hats for your wizard, and some of them even match the other pack!



As for changes, we've had some issues with the desync on the void heavy so we've changed it to a short teleport. Hopefully this shakes up the strategy in game! Other from that, theres been some bug fixes for leavers mid game and some for the sun element double hitting.



Thank you guys so much for supporting our game :)