-Fixed non-locally controlled players in multiplayer having tread lifespan set to infinite
-Fixed bullets trails not updating to rockets for clients in multiplayer
-Fixed explosion sound effect on the podium not being synced with audio settings
Update 3.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
