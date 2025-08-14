 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19591802 Edited 14 August 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed non-locally controlled players in multiplayer having tread lifespan set to infinite
-Fixed bullets trails not updating to rockets for clients in multiplayer
-Fixed explosion sound effect on the podium not being synced with audio settings

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3769941
