14 August 2025 Build 19591760 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, everyone!

I'm rolling out another patch to improve and stabilize the game. Your continuous feedback is incredibly helpful, and I'm committed to making your experience smoother with each update.

Here’s what’s new in v.1.07:

  • Weapon Upgrade System: Adjusted weapon upgrade stats. The system will now correctly save the weapon's level after upgrading.

  • Bank Interest Plan: Fixed a glitch where players who had already maxed out their interest plan at Sandy Bay were still given the option to upgrade it.

  • Black Card Buff: The "Black Card" now features an improved interest rate and a higher interest rate cap. The new caps are:

    • Lv1 = $300

    • Lv2 = $350

    • Lv3 = $400

    • Lv4 = $500

  • Pawn Shop Update: "No Lag Blades" can now be sold at pawn shops.

  • More Save Points: We've added three more Saveroids to the world! You can now find them in "Honeydew Forest", the "Underground Mall", and "Starfish Lagoon".

We're always listening and working on the next set of improvements.

Thanks for playing!

Mas

