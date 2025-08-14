Hello again, everyone!

I'm rolling out another patch to improve and stabilize the game. Your continuous feedback is incredibly helpful, and I'm committed to making your experience smoother with each update.

Here’s what’s new in v.1.07:

Weapon Upgrade System: Adjusted weapon upgrade stats. The system will now correctly save the weapon's level after upgrading.

Bank Interest Plan: Fixed a glitch where players who had already maxed out their interest plan at Sandy Bay were still given the option to upgrade it.

Black Card Buff: The "Black Card" now features an improved interest rate and a higher interest rate cap. The new caps are: Lv1 = $300 Lv2 = $350 Lv3 = $400 Lv4 = $500

Pawn Shop Update: "No Lag Blades" can now be sold at pawn shops.

More Save Points: We've added three more Saveroids to the world! You can now find them in "Honeydew Forest", the "Underground Mall", and "Starfish Lagoon".

We're always listening and working on the next set of improvements.

Thanks for playing!

Mas