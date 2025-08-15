Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

This update wraps up Annya’s story with a full dungeon crawl and a long-overdue reckoning.

What you find inside isn’t just new information, it’s the kind of secret the Guild hoped would stay forever buried.

At the center of it all, passion, sweat, and the shadow of Blitzkrieg Thundercock.

This update features new combat and one of the steamiest comics we’ve made to date. It’s raw, intense, and exactly the kind of ending this arc needed.

Following the events in Into the Woods and Foxy Mysteries, this arc begins with a quiet sunset moment between Tyra and Tristan.





It's intimate enough for something honest to slip out between the both of them.



A stop by Izelle raises more questions than answers.

Her research hints at something deeper behind the visions, something tied to the goddesses themselves



What follows is new scenes with visions, rituals, and a very hands-on divine three-way featuring Tyra, Lin, and Tristan.

It gets intense, and no one is exactly sober for most of it.

