14 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
v8.25b - August 13th, 2025
-Added a new song for Dendrohai's event
-Removed an unintended extra option appearing in each path selection during Dendrohai's event
-Fixed capitalization in several dream names

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
