"Strive For Power:King Growth Program" Flash sales opens!

Good afternoon, Kings!

The sale of "The King Growth Plan" has officially opened on August 14!

Go quickly to download, take charge of the world, expand one side of the territory, open the monarch's hegemony!

___________★__________

★ Flash sale ★

○ Special Price: 50% off for a limited time

○ Special offer time: 10:00 on August 14, 2025-10:00 on August 21, 2025

*The specific discount time may be delayed due to platform rules, the specific opening time is subject to the actual line ~

___________★__________

★ Recent updates ★

1. In the notification of the death of a famous minister, medication can be taken directly and the notification can be closed

2. Relatives buff display abnormal repair

3. Department panel dubbing repair

4. Click on the Android app name to display the detailed page

5. The issue of Steam archive freezing

6. Picture of Cold Palace Replacement Scene

7. Golden Dragon Palace and Cold Palace add display of time

8. Regular conversations can view previous conversation records

9. Add a memorial for the review of the previous court

10. Capital relocation can be selected using a list

11. How many mistakes did men and women make when giving birth, and which one should be fixed

12. The reward event for map city development has been moved to the review report

13. Add irregular numbers to the initial map

14. Computer contacts list names with mouse to view attributes

15. Correctly using eunuch portraits for drug testing by eunuchs

16. Part of the functions can be moved to the Taimiao Temple and later expanded

17. Children's capture and anomaly records

18. The minimum lifespan of officials will not be less than 12

19. The previously strengthened parts of the vehicle artillery and heavy cavalry have been changed to this new unit

20. Eunuchs increase lifespan

21. Reward all ministers with longevity pills

22. Change the enemy's strength and response settings in the later stage (to make it simpler)

23. The Ministry of Personnel has added a record of changes in court officials, officials entering the court, and deceased officials

24. Add minister voiceovers for various departmental panels

25. Prince adds more detailed status display

26. Wanli Korean War map update

27. Hongwu Liguo Map Module

28. Nanming Hongguang ZTE Map Module

29. The editor can increase the affection of storytellers

30. The editor can select people to add attributes

31. Editor state names can be arranged vertically

32. Editor updates allow for the replacement of previous materials

33. Add concubines to the harem in the editor

34. The editor can change the name of the eunuch

35. The editor can disable the creation of troops

36. The editor can change the scene name

___________★__________

「The Supreme Emperor's Aspiration to The Throne」

A dominator rises, the people unite from all corners;

Command the six ministries, appoint the wise, dismiss the unscrupulous, issue decrees;

In case of invasion, respond with battle, expand the borders, ultimately achieve peace;

All matters within this domain, leaving a bright legacy for future generations.

All awaits in "Strive For Power:King Growth Program"!

___________★__________

Thank you to all lords for your support and attention!

Interested friends are welcome to join the official QQ group: 399325180

We will share any news with everyone as soon as possible.