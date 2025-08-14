Dear Exorcists,

Thank you so much for your attention and support for Exorcism Agency! We are especially grateful to the exorcists who have accompanied the growth of our game since the closed beta, and also to all the exorcists who have supported and encouraged us since the official launch! We have carefully read and collected all your suggestions and feedback, and have been actively discussing them.

With the official release on August 13, we also launched the Physical Form Drawing Creative Workshop! In Exorcism Agency’s \[Physical Body Drawing], players can use the drawing tools to import materials and audio to create their own preferred spiritual entity appearances. With the help of the Steam Workshop, you can not only upload your creations and share them with other players, but also browse and subscribe to others’ works.

To continually enrich the game content and provide a better gaming experience, our development team is working hard on the upcoming versions. The following update plan reflects the confirmed content we will release. If players have other ideas or suggestions, you are welcome to share them anytime through the QQ group or the feedback link in the game main menu!

Update Plan:

0–2 months after launch: \[Creative Workshop] Version

Physical Form Drawing Creative Workshop opens (already available)

More magical tools and elixirs added

2–3 months after launch: \[Dance with Ghosts] Version

Introduce the Physical Form Co-Dance mini-game

3–4 months after launch: \[Ghost Tamer] Version

New class Ghost Tamer : summon ghosts + curse building

More map random events unlocked

Level challenge leaderboard unlocked

4–5 months after launch: \[Shaman Dancer] Version