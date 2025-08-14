 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19591602 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:52:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Exorcists,

Thank you so much for your attention and support for Exorcism Agency! We are especially grateful to the exorcists who have accompanied the growth of our game since the closed beta, and also to all the exorcists who have supported and encouraged us since the official launch! We have carefully read and collected all your suggestions and feedback, and have been actively discussing them.

With the official release on August 13, we also launched the Physical Form Drawing Creative Workshop! In Exorcism Agency’s \[Physical Body Drawing], players can use the drawing tools to import materials and audio to create their own preferred spiritual entity appearances. With the help of the Steam Workshop, you can not only upload your creations and share them with other players, but also browse and subscribe to others’ works.

To continually enrich the game content and provide a better gaming experience, our development team is working hard on the upcoming versions. The following update plan reflects the confirmed content we will release. If players have other ideas or suggestions, you are welcome to share them anytime through the QQ group or the feedback link in the game main menu!

Update Plan:

0–2 months after launch: \[Creative Workshop] Version

  • Physical Form Drawing Creative Workshop opens (already available)

  • More magical tools and elixirs added

2–3 months after launch: \[Dance with Ghosts] Version

  • Introduce the Physical Form Co-Dance mini-game

3–4 months after launch: \[Ghost Tamer] Version

  • New class Ghost Tamer: summon ghosts + curse building

  • More map random events unlocked

  • Level challenge leaderboard unlocked

4–5 months after launch: \[Shaman Dancer] Version

  • New class Shaman Dancer: spirit possession switching mechanic

  • Multiple hidden bosses added

