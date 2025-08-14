 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19591566
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some text errors
Fixed an issue where the building menu would not appear when clicking on a stronghold
Added a new player guide related to operations
Fixed a crash when placing a tent in the middle of a road

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3924741
