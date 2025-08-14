Hello everyone,

After a long period of development, "Journey of Realm: Dawn Dew"is officially released today!

The art, programming, and design of the game were all crafted by me alone. This is also my very first game.

🔮In the game, you will experience:

· The Adorable Fluffy White-Haired Protagonist "Dew"

No one knows why Dew descended into this realm, but through your journey, you will uncover the truth.

· A Handcrafted Game World

The game contains NO AI-Generated Content. All environmental art and the vast majority of other artwork were personally drawn by me.

· Extensively Varied Combat Mechanics

Awaken your memories and freely transform your form in battle. Nearly every combat element can be freely combined to create your unique fighting style.

· Exploration-Rich Environments

Freely explore diverse, uniquely styled scenes while collecting items and tools. Don’t worry—tools are not consumables, so use them freely! As you explore, the history of the realm will gradually unfold…

· Turn-Based, but with Real-Time Parry

Experience parrying within a classic turn-based system. With enough skill, this will be your ultimate tool to overcome stronger foes.

Prefer pure turn-based? No problem! Parrying is purely optional—even if you never use it, your experience remains unaffected. The core design remains turn-based combat.

· More Stories Await Your Discovery

The land lies cracked and barren, but you will nourish and mend it. Embark on a journey in pursuit of goodness, and bring answers to the grandest, most unrealistic, most romantic gamble of all.

💐A big thank you to everyone who supported Dawn Dew to this day!

I hope to bring you more polished hits in the future—fingers crossed!

As a solo-developed game, minor oversights may occur. If you encounter any bugs, feel free to:

Join our Discord channel to report, OR submit directly via the form below. Suggestions and feedback are also welcome through this form!

Feedback Form:

https://wj.qq.com/s2/23456469/d042/

Finally, thank you for playing, and thank you for embarking on this journey through the realm.

— Scallion Rabbit

August 14, 2025