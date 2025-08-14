Tactical Assault VR TRENCHES Update

Another couple of months, another major update! We're happy to announce the new Trenches map (available in Shootout and Team Deathmatch PvP)! New cosmetics, new Terrorist Hunt modifier and Tactical Assault VR's first DLC Pack, "Pacific Defense Force".

This free DLC Pack comes with 4 camo patterns and TAVR's newest rifle addition, the Type20 rifle. Did I mention it was free? Because it is. It's free. Because I like you...

Claim it NOW through the Steam page below!

Pacific Defense Force Pack FREE:

Claim this pack FREE here:

TRENCHES SHOOTOUT & PvP

Take on waves of ai enemies in Trenches Shootout. Or go head-to-head against other players within the muddy walls of PvP Team Deathmatch.

NEW COSMETICS

• Hats Only

• Beanie

• Plate Carriers with Abdomen Panel

• Aviator Sunglasses

TERRORIST HUNT MISSION MODIFIER

With this modifier on, all main objectives are removed from the mission. Hunt down every enemy within the map for mission completion. Compatible with mission modifiers.

PCVR CUSTOM AUDIO:

"cHaNgE tHe SoUnDs"

Replace just about every weapon sound in the game with your own custom mp3 files!

How To: Equip your weapon within the game first. The folders will automatically be created for each weapon equipped.

The folders can be found in your installation directory > Tactical Assault VR_Data\\ASSET_BUNDLES > CustomAudioClips

*files must be in mp3 format. Up to 10 files per folder.

THANK YOU!

for being part of the community and supporting Tactical Assault VR!

Shoutout and huge thank you to our Private Discord Community Play testers for volunteering their time and helping us steer the project in the right direction.

Picture credit: Sarge

COMING SOON

Detailed Update Notes:

Tactical Assault VR v0.8.9

Pacific Defense Force Pack (FREE):

• Added Typ20 Rifle (Modeled by Puddle_NL)

• Added Jietai Camo (by Puddle_NL)

• Added Jietai Desert Camo (by Puddle_NL)

• Added Phil Ar Pat Camo (by Puddle_NL) "Phil Arpat"

• Added Granite 1 & 2 Camo (by Puddle_NL)

Additions:

• Added: Trenches Map - Shootout and PvP

• Added Terrorist Hunt Modifier (removes Main Objective and Exfil Last Stand. Enemy count is predetermined per map)

• Added Aimdot 1-3x Flip Magnifier

• Added Avatar Beanie options

• Added Avatar Hat-Only options

• Added Plate Carriers with Abdomen Armor

• Added Impact Grenade (1.5sec impact timer + 4sec fuse)

• Added Footsteps sounds based on ground texture

• Added Coop Player to Player Collision

• Added Separate Vest Camo Customization

• Added body-cam to camera cycle

• Added Avatar Customization to Multiplayer Lobbies & Sandbox maps

• (PCVR) Added Mods: Custom Audio Sounds for weapons. Equip the weapon first in-game to automatically create the mod folders required. Folders are found within your installation directory.

Updates/Changes:

• Updated Avatar Customization Menu with separate facewear option

• Changed: Shemagh is no longer a Face selection option. Shemagh is now a facewear option

• Beyond 10m, Sniper rifles now receive a "Kill Distance" message after each kill

• Updated muzzle flashes

• Removed Spawn Zones from Coop lobbies to prevent PvP matches in Coop

• Delayed enemy reaction when sneaking up behind enemies for improved stealth kills

• Updated G18c model (Modeled by Puddle_NL)

• Updated M9 Knife model (Modeled by Puddle_NL)

• Updated personal pouch models (Modeled by Puddle_NL). Pouches are now a transparent variation of your accessories color for improved visibility

• Frag/Impact Grenade vest pin pulling disabled

• Players can no longer join rooms or join random rooms larger than the max number allowed

• Room Randomizer/Sandbox enemy bodies will not despawn until enemies are cleared or respawned

• Updated Bullet Whiz/Cracks SoundFX

• Added straps to backpacks (by Puddle_NL)

Fixes:

• Fixed Breaking Whisper broken boat ride intro on Singleplayer

• Fixed Enemy AI not responding to client player shout commands if their back is turned

• Fixed PvP Hammer Fire not having borders

• Fixed Mute button not showing as "muted" because "Your game is terribly programmed...". Muted players are reset between each map load

• Added Left-Hand Player Listing menu speaker icon whenever a player is speaking

• Fixed broken bipod. Bipod will unmount when the player's hands reach a max distance from the grabbed weapon

• Fixed blunt weapons not assigning TKs through downing

• Fixed smoke rendering too small inside scopes

• Fixed pistol grab breaking when switching hands too fast