Balatro
14 August 2025 Build 19591477 Edited 14 August 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Slider button improvements to hopefully avoid confusion when people don't realise it needs to be held (snaps some instant progress, when input released it will slowly return to unpressed rather than instantly)
- Hover info improvements. You can now click to instantly bring up hover info for most elements, instead of having to hover and wait.
- Fixes to WEAK descriptions
- Hover info doesn't show during combat ending sequence
- Reduced max health of Strongman, Pirate Hunter, Biologist, Drunk, Snob, Cannon Officer, Mermaid, Wokou
- Fixed issue with gamepads not being able to press "ok" to popup about voyage unlocks

