Dear Metas,

We have identified an issue where Players on Custom Servers are unable to access the game normally after performing operations such as Scenario changes, renewals, or Server restarts. Our technical team has immediately initiated emergency troubleshooting and repair efforts. Once the fix is completed, an official announcement will be made. In the meantime, we kindly ask all Custom Server Players to refrain from changing Scenarios, renewing subscriptions, or restarting Servers.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support.

Once Human Development Team