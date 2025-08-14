Optimizations

The unlock condition for the character [Fruitie] has been changed from [Eat 100 Heart Fruits in total] to [Eat 50 Heart Fruits in total].



The unlock condition for the character [Angel] has been changed from [Clear any stages using 5 different characters] to [Clear any stages using 3 different characters].



Slightly increased the initial range, spread, and combo bonus amplification of the weapon [Shotgun].



The item [Shiny Heart Bottle] now restores all HP upon increasing Max HP, just like the [Heart Bottle].



The game will now attempt to restore any Steam achievements that failed to unlock due to network issues when launching the game, based on the save data.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the sticker [Moneymaker], which can now be obtained under the correct conditions.



Fixed an issue where the total number of stickers displayed incorrectly.



Fixed an issue where controller players couldn't click the [Confirm] button after unlocking the [Cthulhu's Approval] achievement and the hard difficulty stages for the first time.



Fixed an issue where players in a downed state could still automatically regenerate HP in multiplayer mode while [Assist Mode] was enabled.



Fixed an issue where the night effect from Phase 2 of the [Cthulhu] boss fight did not disappear correctly in Phase 3.



