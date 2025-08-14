Console Launch Bonus Events

Arknights Collab Event Content Enhanced

Operations Events

Weekly Events

Research Exusiai - Toxik

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Dear Operators,We're planning an update on August 14. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.The main highlights of this update include:● Console Launch Redeem ShopEvent Time: 8/19 - 9/4Event Rules: Complete missions to earn points and exchange for the full Skynet weapon appearance sets in the Redeem Shop.Rewards: Skynet series weapon appearances.● Treasure StoreEvent Time: 7/11 - 11/9Details: The ultimate reward in the store has been updated. You can now get the legendary weapon appearance: M4A1 - Amiya!● Penguin Logistics SuppliesEvent Time: 8/15 - 9/22Details: Play matches to rack up event points and claim a ton of rewards.Rewards: LMD, Armament Vouchers, and a ton of collab rewards.● Haavk Treasure SquadEvent Time: 8/15 - 8/28Details: Helicopter patrols will show up at Zero Dam, Layali Grove, and Brakkesh. Defeat them for a chance to get Zero Dam and Brakkesh Treasure Maps.Rewards: Large amounts of Armament Vouchers and Brakkesh Treasure Map Packs.● Magical Field Supply CratesEvent Time: 8/15 - 8/21Details: During the event, the Field Supply Crates on all maps have a higher chance of containing current Supply Station exchange items, as well as Zero Dam and Brakkesh Treasure Maps!Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack.● WindfallEvent Time: 8/15 - 8/21Details: During the event, log in daily to claim Lucky Supply Packs.Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack.● Warfare Weekly SuppliesDate: 8/15 - 8/21Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).● Operations Weekly SuppliesDate: 8/15 - 8/21Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.● Expert ChoiceDate: 8/15 - 8/21Rewards: AK-12 Assault Rifle, Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.Rewards: AK-12 Assault Rifle, Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.● Tekniq Alloy StoreDate: 8/15 - 8/21Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.● Final ScoreDate: 8/15 - 8/21Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.Exusiai series includes the following: Exusiai - Toxik appearance, Exusiai - Arknights Collab - Vityaz Submachine Gun, Exusiai - Arknights Collab Charm, Watch, Action, Name Card, Spray Paint, 3 Voice Lines and the exclusive Execution.Event Time: 8/15 - 9/28Details: Use Delta Tickets or Delta Coins to participate. Obtaining Exusiai - Toxik grants all remaining rewards in the prize pool.● Fixed an issue in Operations where characters could move silently.● Fixed an issue in Operations where Uluru's Incendiary was doing an abnormal amount of damage.That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!