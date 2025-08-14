Dear Operators,
We're planning an update on August 14. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.
The main highlights of this update include:
Console Launch Bonus Events● Console Launch Redeem Shop
Event Time: 8/19 - 9/4
Event Rules: Complete missions to earn points and exchange for the full Skynet weapon appearance sets in the Redeem Shop.
Rewards: Skynet series weapon appearances.
Arknights Collab Event Content Enhanced● Treasure Store
Event Time: 7/11 - 11/9
Details: The ultimate reward in the store has been updated. You can now get the legendary weapon appearance: M4A1 - Amiya!
● Penguin Logistics Supplies
Event Time: 8/15 - 9/22
Details: Play matches to rack up event points and claim a ton of rewards.
Rewards: LMD, Armament Vouchers, and a ton of collab rewards.
Operations Events● Haavk Treasure Squad
Event Time: 8/15 - 8/28
Details: Helicopter patrols will show up at Zero Dam, Layali Grove, and Brakkesh. Defeat them for a chance to get Zero Dam and Brakkesh Treasure Maps.
Rewards: Large amounts of Armament Vouchers and Brakkesh Treasure Map Packs.
● Magical Field Supply Crates
Event Time: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: During the event, the Field Supply Crates on all maps have a higher chance of containing current Supply Station exchange items, as well as Zero Dam and Brakkesh Treasure Maps!
Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack.
Weekly Events● Windfall
Event Time: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: During the event, log in daily to claim Lucky Supply Packs.
Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack.
● Warfare Weekly Supplies
Date: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: Play matches to receive rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).
● Operations Weekly Supplies
Date: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: Play matches to receive rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.
● Expert Choice
Date: 8/15 - 8/21
Rewards: AK-12 Assault Rifle, Windfall Ahsarah Artistry Supply Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.
● Tekniq Alloy Store
Date: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.
Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.
● Final Score
Date: 8/15 - 8/21
Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.
Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.
Research Exusiai - Toxik
Exusiai series includes the following: Exusiai - Toxik appearance, Exusiai - Arknights Collab - Vityaz Submachine Gun, Exusiai - Arknights Collab Charm, Watch, Action, Name Card, Spray Paint, 3 Voice Lines and the exclusive Execution.
Event Time: 8/15 - 9/28
Details: Use Delta Tickets or Delta Coins to participate. Obtaining Exusiai - Toxik grants all remaining rewards in the prize pool.
Bug Fixes & Optimizations● Fixed an issue in Operations where characters could move silently.
● Fixed an issue in Operations where Uluru's Incendiary was doing an abnormal amount of damage.
That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!
Delta Force Team
Changed files in this update