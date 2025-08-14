Fixed a crash encountered by exiting and entering rooms too quickly during a Red Man event



Prevent the player from entering Seven's room during a Red Man event (can still be entered by using the red thread)



Prevent the Red Man from entering Seven's room at all



Fixed an issue where Red Man events would only persist for 1 room after reaching a safe room beforehand



Made Spiderhead more aggressive and guaranteed her grab if the player is too close



Today's patch was made to fix a few bugs and other problems players have found since the previous release.This was everything I've fixed for now, but there will be more fixes and improvements in the future as well.