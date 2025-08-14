 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19591313 Edited 14 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's patch was made to fix a few bugs and other problems players have found since the previous release.
  • Fixed a crash encountered by exiting and entering rooms too quickly during a Red Man event
  • Prevent the player from entering Seven's room during a Red Man event (can still be entered by using the red thread)
  • Prevent the Red Man from entering Seven's room at all
  • Fixed an issue where Red Man events would only persist for 1 room after reaching a safe room beforehand
  • Made Spiderhead more aggressive and guaranteed her grab if the player is too close


This was everything I've fixed for now, but there will be more fixes and improvements in the future as well.

Changed files in this update

