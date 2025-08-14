Hi! As I mentioned earlier, I’ve just released a major content update. There are three new levels to explore, the story continues with new developments, and I’ve also added many small improvements throughout the game. Additionally, the combat system has been refined to make every fight feel more satisfying. I’d love for you to give it a try — I really hope you’ll enjoy what I’ve been working on!

Stay in touch!

Anton Basan

P.S.

And as always, I will be very grateful for feedback on bugs found and general opinions about the game and its components. Your feedback helps me make this game better!



Discord server for feedback and just chatting: https://discord.gg/nukpZqsY