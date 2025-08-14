 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19591219 Edited 14 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! As I mentioned earlier, I’ve just released a major content update. There are three new levels to explore, the story continues with new developments, and I’ve also added many small improvements throughout the game. Additionally, the combat system has been refined to make every fight feel more satisfying. I’d love for you to give it a try — I really hope you’ll enjoy what I’ve been working on!

Anton Basan

And as always, I will be very grateful for feedback on bugs found and general opinions about the game and its components. Your feedback helps me make this game better!

Discord server for feedback and just chatting: https://discord.gg/nukpZqsY

