 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19591121 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

□連絡項目

　・スマートフォン版の配信を開始しました

□実装項目

　・csvファイルによる自作問題の一括追加。

　　ゲームインストールフォルダ内の【自作問題の一括追加について.pdf】ファイルに、詳細を記載しています

　・問題の追加

タイピングエンタメ：100問

タイピンググルメ　：30問

　 タイピング一般　　：20問

タイピ

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3243421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link