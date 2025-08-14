- New SPOODER 3rd evolution available at the LABORATORY
- Fix softlock when cancel out of my team menu at opponent swap
- Lots of general UI glitch fixes
- Emblems are now UPGRADED when you defeat the same boss on a different game difficulty!
Working next on:
- New items in the Hub shop
- Fixing the glitch where the hub shop sells you the same items
- New Sculpling Type(coming hopefully next week!)
- Lucifer event offers you different deals
Expect those in coming days :)
- Conor
