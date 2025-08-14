 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19591011 Edited 14 August 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New SPOODER 3rd evolution available at the LABORATORY
  • Fix softlock when cancel out of my team menu at opponent swap
  • Lots of general UI glitch fixes
  • Emblems are now UPGRADED when you defeat the same boss on a different game difficulty!


Working next on:

  • New items in the Hub shop
  • Fixing the glitch where the hub shop sells you the same items
  • New Sculpling Type(coming hopefully next week!)
  • Lucifer event offers you different deals


Expect those in coming days :)

- Conor

