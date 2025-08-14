Balance Adjustments
Fixed an issue where the drop rate of some monsters in Competitive Mode was not as intended.
The shrinking speed of the Red Veil has been slowed. This should now allow everyone to sufficiently recognize and respond to it.
The Gear Score (GS) standard has been readjusted in all game modes for a swifter match environment.
We plan to continuously make adjustments with the goal of a pleasant matchmaking experience.
Bot Adjustments
The number of bots for each game mode has been adjusted.
Bots will no longer appear in Competitive (Solo/Trio).
The number of bots in Quick Match has been reduced to 15.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some items were unable to be purchased
Fixed errors related to construction.
Fixed multiple region (map) errors.
Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone was created outside the map by changing its generation rule.
Fixed a bug where the stack count of items for sale on the Market was displayed incorrectly.
We have modified the code suspected of causing the issue where the Quick Match play count, a requirement to unlock Competitive Mode, was not counting correctly. We expect this to be resolved and will continue to monitor the situation.
Drops Rewards
Fixed an issue to ensure Drops costume rewards can be acquired normally.
This will be retroactively applied to those who have already claimed the rewards.
We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update