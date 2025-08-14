Balance Adjustments

We plan to continuously make adjustments with the goal of a pleasant matchmaking experience.

The Gear Score (GS) standard has been readjusted in all game modes for a swifter match environment.

The shrinking speed of the Red Veil has been slowed. This should now allow everyone to sufficiently recognize and respond to it.

Fixed an issue where the drop rate of some monsters in Competitive Mode was not as intended.

Bot Adjustments

The number of bots in Quick Match has been reduced to 15.

Bots will no longer appear in Competitive (Solo/Trio).

The number of bots for each game mode has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some items were unable to be purchased

Fixed errors related to construction.

Fixed multiple region (map) errors.

Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone was created outside the map by changing its generation rule.

Fixed a bug where the stack count of items for sale on the Market was displayed incorrectly.