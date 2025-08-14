 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590976 Edited 14 August 2025 – 05:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue where the drop rate of some monsters in Competitive Mode was not as intended.

  • The shrinking speed of the Red Veil has been slowed. This should now allow everyone to sufficiently recognize and respond to it.

  • The Gear Score (GS) standard has been readjusted in all game modes for a swifter match environment.

    • We plan to continuously make adjustments with the goal of a pleasant matchmaking experience.

Bot Adjustments

  • The number of bots for each game mode has been adjusted.

    • Bots will no longer appear in Competitive (Solo/Trio).

    • The number of bots in Quick Match has been reduced to 15.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some items were unable to be purchased

  • Fixed errors related to construction.

  • Fixed multiple region (map) errors.

  • Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone was created outside the map by changing its generation rule.

  • Fixed a bug where the stack count of items for sale on the Market was displayed incorrectly.

  • We have modified the code suspected of causing the issue where the Quick Match play count, a requirement to unlock Competitive Mode, was not counting correctly. We expect this to be resolved and will continue to monitor the situation.

Drops Rewards

  • Fixed an issue to ensure Drops costume rewards can be acquired normally.

    • This will be retroactively applied to those who have already claimed the rewards.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468731
