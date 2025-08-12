🎯 Party Detail UI Improvements

⚔️ Party Gauge Reward System Based on Actions

💥 Tactical UI Adjustments

💥 Combat Optimization

Hello, here is the update announcement:A new level-up animation has been added to the party detail UI.You can now compare owned Feats before and after equipping items.When a Level 5 Feat is owned, a new feedback UI will appear.The UI for switching party members has been improved for clarity.When performing altruistic actions such as taunting, inflicting status effects (e.g., stun), or healing,the party’s ultimate gauge will increase as a reward.The feedback for entering Tactical Mode and switching party members has been improved.Three high-tier Feats are now displayed at the bottom of the UI.When hitting a boss’s weak point, the hit effect has been improved to deliver clearer feedback.Thank you as always!