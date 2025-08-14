 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590937 Edited 14 August 2025 – 01:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This week, a new entry in the “Mega Fantasy” series featuring distinctive retro graphics is released, along with plugins that expand your game’s features!


"MEGA FANTASY Walking NPCs and Faces" is a resource pack created using only 9-bit color (512 colors). It includes 256 walking patterns for NPCs, along with matching face graphics.




"Mermaid character graphic" is a character resource pack themed around the familiar fantasy figure of the mermaid. It contains 244 sheets of walking graphics, featuring variations in gender, hairstyle, and tail design.




"Press Team Battle System Plugin" is a plugin for RPG Maker MV that implements a new battle system. Hitting an enemy’s weakness grants extra actions, while having your attack nullified reduces your action count?adding a fresh layer of strategy to combat.

