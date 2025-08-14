 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590886 Edited 14 August 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This patch includes some iteration meant to improve the mid-run equipment menu experience. I'm hoping these changes it more clear what your options are and what the result of your actions will be. Let me know what feels right and what doesn't!

Changelog

Changes & Balance
  • Adjusted a jump pad location in The Wastes
  • Reduced startup time for melee attacks (this is not the melee rework)
  • Added the option to focus your equipped weapon while using the loot selection menu
  • The Weapon Capacity display now slowly blinks red when you cannot equip a weapon due to capacity limits
  • You no longer have the option to drop loot rewards that are incompatible with your selected slot (Note: this was meant to be a helpful inventory management option but it's not a common use case and mostly led to situations where people thought weapon equipping wasn't working as intended)
  • Added text to help communicate that the player is choosing a reward and not accepting a list of rewards
  • Changed the visual cues used to denote selected and focused buttons


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Volatile Mod Slots not showing their "Empty" display

