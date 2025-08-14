Changelog
Changes & Balance
- Adjusted a jump pad location in The Wastes
- Reduced startup time for melee attacks (this is not the melee rework)
- Added the option to focus your equipped weapon while using the loot selection menu
- The Weapon Capacity display now slowly blinks red when you cannot equip a weapon due to capacity limits
- You no longer have the option to drop loot rewards that are incompatible with your selected slot (Note: this was meant to be a helpful inventory management option but it's not a common use case and mostly led to situations where people thought weapon equipping wasn't working as intended)
- Added text to help communicate that the player is choosing a reward and not accepting a list of rewards
- Changed the visual cues used to denote selected and focused buttons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Volatile Mod Slots not showing their "Empty" display
Changed files in this update