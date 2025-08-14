 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590875 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Indigenous uniforms for New Zealand Warriors
Updated positions for Half Back and Five Eighth
Updated match intro line-up order
Resolved rare inaccurate "No Try" decisions
Improved short kick-off and line dropout contests
Improved line dropout kick angles
Improved sidestep collision detection
Improved stability

