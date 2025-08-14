Salutations denizens of the abyss!

We’ve just rolled out a fresh update for CleanFall, and it’s packed with new ways to play, quality-of-life upgrades, and important fixes. Here’s what’s new:

New Modes

Added Casual Mode- an easier version of CleanFall well suited for casual players.

Added "Vibe" Mode- a mode that removes monster invasions so players can build, experiment, and explore the world at their own pace

(Side note: I highly recommend players start on normal mode and only decrease the difficulty if it's getting too frustrating since the game was designed to be played on normal mode at the start of development.)

Improvements & Changes

Added an arrow to the structure deconstruction tutorial to help better show where to put your cursor.

The yellow fungus section has been slightly reworked. Getting through the fungus barrier should be easier.

Dropping items now drops the entire stack instead of 1 item.

Turrets can now be placed through other objects.

Items last longer on the ground after being dropped.

When turrets are placed, they now float for a moment to help increase the accuracy of placement.

Turrets now cling to objects more tightly, improving ship stability.

Added an arrow that alerts you when you have unlocked a new room.

Glow corn can now be harvested without waiting for the player to gather it.

You can no longer alchemize turrets before you discover the unlock. (I feel like being able to accidentally alchemize turrets was just confusing instead of helpful).

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the turret grabber to not move grabber-type turrets.

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze when dying with the weapon wheel open.

Fixed an issue where the weapon wheel would be too small on certain resolutions.

Fixed a bug that caused the velocity blade to hurt player structures.

Fixed a bug that stopped players from harvesting glow corn when they had a full inventory.

Buzz saws now properly get larger with more turret range.

Want to support More?

Follow Humanyoyo and all our social media listed on the Steam page to stay updated on events, launch news, and more.

Join the Discord to give more detailed feedback about the game.

Share the game to your favorite content creators and friends.

Post any screenshots or gameplay recordings to show off your skills.

Purchase the Supporter Pack. (I'm quite proud of the game's soundtrack) https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57572/CleanFall_Supporter_Pack/

One last thing- we are bundling with these epic sauce games. You can enjoy an extra 10% off by buying these bundles:

Thanks folks for your interest in my game!

Humanyoyo