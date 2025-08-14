Dholes or Bholes?

Lovecraft described the creatures as "Bholes" in his original draft of the Dreamquest of Unknown Kadath. However, when it was first published, the editor (most likely August Derleth) had changed the name to "Dholes" and this was pointed out much later by S.T. Joshi, in his well known commentary on Lovecraft's works.

Well, I have always been in the "Dhole" camp, since that was the name I learned as a young Lovecraft reader back in the 1980s. I personally think that the editor was right to change it, and had enough authority to do so, seeing as Lovecraft himself had shoved the manuscript in a desk and had all but forgotten about it.

But others argue that it is important to preserve the author's original intent, and I guess I can see that perspective too.

So I have updated the game to have optional text that says "Bholes" instead of "Dholes" for players who want the original, Lovecraftian experience. You will need to manually reset the configuration file to do this, because there is no room left in the options menu!

Read about changing your configuration file here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2958790/discussions/0/594029764724978672/

Note: The variable will not be shown in the file until you run the game and apply the Options menu. Once you do that, go into the file, as described in the link, and change the last line:



DHOLES OR BHOLES, 0



to



DHOLES OR BHOLES, 1





Bholes or Dholes?

In addition to this, I have also given the Dholes (or Bholes) a new power! I always wanted them to be special in some way, but I could not think of a trait unique enough to give them. But as always, I went back to the source material for inspiration, and found it! It was right there in the text, "...it would be better to meet a ghoul, which one can see, than a bhole (or dhole), which one cannot see..."

So now Bholes (or Dholes) will promptly extinguish your torch if you happen to have it burning when you meet them :) They will also hide under the bones when they are out in the open, so while it's not quite impossible to see a dhole (or bhole) it is a little trickier then most monsters!

Demo

I have also updated the Demo to the latest build. So if you had a demo game going, you will want to read about updating your game here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2958790/discussions/0/594031066432577954/?snr=1_5_9_