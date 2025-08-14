It's been a while since the last update. And in fact, I thought I'd already updated the game. From what I saw, I left it in a stagnant version. So this quick update fixes the bugs from the previous one and adds some quality of life.



Corrections:

The Multiplayer section has been removed when entering Single Player. This option is no longer consistent with how you access this menu. It used to make more sense with the previous menu design, which intuitively led you to always navigate to this location. Now, with the current design, it makes no sense or purpose.



Customize Pixel Trooper:

In the latest update, the option to change your Pixel Trooper's color was broken. Now you can go in and change your Pixel Trooper's color. The Load Screen option is still not working, but it will likely be available in the Pixel Troopers Reloaded update.

Replay:

Ever since Pixel Troopers came out, the Record Replays and Replay playback options didn't work. I always found it strange. Well, I can use it from the engine. I thought I did the integration wrong, but it turns out I had to fix a setting that's now deprecated. The result? Replays will now work correctly for the end user.

In case you were curious, the structure of a replay is as follows:

Replay_day-month-year_Hour-Minute-Second

Search Game:

Fixed a bug where entering and exiting this option would cause the menu to no longer work.

Lobby:

The extra settings button that had no function has been removed. This is what I meant when I said I thought I'd already uploaded the update, since I fixed this a long time ago, and based on what I saw in the final game, this element was still there. It seems I never published the update that fixed this bug.

Launch Animation:

In case you didn't know, you can dash by pressing Shift + V. And while I'm still not convinced by the dash animation, it makes more sense now than before.

Especially when you jump and shoot in some direction.

Deathmatch & Team Deathmatch:

Modified the Loadout selection layout for these game modes. It's now separated into sections, and while Perks aren't working yet, they'll likely be available in the Pixel Troopers Reloaded update.

Added Team 1 and 2 bots for Team Deathmatch; in the near future, these buttons will be automatically removed for the mode they belong to.

Quality of life improvements

Shop:

Now, when a player has the Frequent Shopper perk, they'll see a special animation when they enter the store. Make it very clear how your discount benefits them.

Statistics:

Previously, stats were visible from the player's HUD. It was an option that was there from the very beginning, and I don't remember when it stopped working, but I didn't give it much importance either. At the same time, the defense mechanic went from being a simple Damage - Defense = Final Damage to a slightly more complete formula. Defense has long since ceased to be a statistic that simply subtracts damage, but rather reduces it as a percentage. Moving the stats to the store makes your current status very clear.

Enemy Navigation:

Previously, enemies would often get stuck in places where they should have been able to dash to avoid a path. While building the adventure levels, which will likely be coming in Pixel Troopers Reloaded, these issues became very noticeable, preventing my adventure levels from running correctly. After much research, I managed to fix it. While enemies like the Zombie may still have this bug, it will be fixed in a future update.

Start of game:

There was a lot of criticism about the game's start. Many say it starts too quickly and the enemies are too strong for just the first wave. So I decided to modify the waves. Now, the first wave will start with weaker enemies and in much smaller numbers, then it will normalize. And although the game still starts quickly (I'll be making the waves take longer to start soon), I now find the game easier to understand.

Well, I hope I'm not forgetting anything. I think that's all I can show you, as that's what this update brings. More content coming soon! New levels and adventures await you. See you next time! Bye bye.