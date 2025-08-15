- Added new sound effects for successfully cooking meals, incubating eggs, placing buildings and using jump pads
Fixes
- Companions following will no longer break after using the hunter’s chair
- The Letter cutscene no longer mentions events that haven’t happened yet
- Using the construction window at Lucia’s cistern no longer crashes the game
- Fixed bad_id message in Garst chime in during Gelricht’s recruitment
- Fixed an issue that caused late game migration to only include cats and centaurs
