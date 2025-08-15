 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19590733
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added new sound effects for successfully cooking meals, incubating eggs, placing buildings and using jump pads


Fixes
  • Companions following will no longer break after using the hunter’s chair
  • The Letter cutscene no longer mentions events that haven’t happened yet
  • Using the construction window at Lucia’s cistern no longer crashes the game
  • Fixed bad_id message in Garst chime in during Gelricht’s recruitment
  • Fixed an issue that caused late game migration to only include cats and centaurs

Changed files in this update

64-bit Cloud Meadow Content Depot 1223751
32-bit Depot 1223752
