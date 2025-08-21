 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19590624 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Introducing TREEZ - PlantFactory Integration
We're excited to announce the official launch of the PlantFactory integration into our TREEZ system in this latest update for Trainz Plus and TRS22! This powerful new feature transforms how you create and experience natural environments in Trainz.

Whether you're looking to enhance your routes with stunning, ready-to-use vegetation or unleash your creativity by designing custom foliage from the ground up, this update delivers all the professional-grade tools you need.

What's New:

400+ Premium Foliage Assets now available on the DLS

Seamlessly upgrade your existing routes with cutting-edge TREEZ technology
Professional-quality trees and vegetation that bring your railways to life
View the KUID list on our Wiki

New Imposter System

Experience our game-changing real-time dynamic billboard technology called "Imposters" - an intelligent system that automatically generates optimized low-detail versions of your assets.

This rendering technique transforms complex foliage (with support for other types of scenery assets coming in future updates) into smart, camera-facing polygons that perfectly replicate the original 3D models while delivering:

  • Dramatically improved performance
  • Memory optimizations
  • Seamless visual quality at distance
  • Plus additional bug fixes and optimizations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1904162
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1904163
  • Loading history…
