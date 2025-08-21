Dramatically improved performance



Memory optimizations



Seamless visual quality at distance



Plus additional bug fixes and optimizations



We're excited to announce the official launch of the PlantFactory integration into our TREEZ system in this latest update for Trainz Plus and TRS22! This powerful new feature transforms how you create and experience natural environments in Trainz.Whether you're looking to enhance your routes with stunning, ready-to-use vegetation or unleash your creativity by designing custom foliage from the ground up, this update delivers all the professional-grade tools you need.Seamlessly upgrade your existing routes with cutting-edge TREEZ technologyProfessional-quality trees and vegetation that bring your railways to lifeView the KUID list on our WikiExperience our game-changing real-time dynamic billboard technology called "Imposters" - an intelligent system that automatically generates optimized low-detail versions of your assets.This rendering technique transforms complex foliage (with support for other types of scenery assets coming in future updates) into smart, camera-facing polygons that perfectly replicate the original 3D models while delivering: