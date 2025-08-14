 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590495 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Achievements now pop instantly.
2. Fresh input prompts with device specific icons.
3. Added subtitles for lines spoken outside of the main dialogue system.
4. Increased shadow split distance in the woods.
5. ubershaders and a precaching pipeline to reduce stutter.
6. Fixed a minor issue with the Paranoia achievement.
7. Fixed a bug in yesterday’s unanounced build that could break the game during the phone call scene.
8. Various minor improvements and adjustments.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2994801
Windows Depot 2994802
Linux Depot 2994803
