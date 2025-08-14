1. Achievements now pop instantly.
2. Fresh input prompts with device specific icons.
3. Added subtitles for lines spoken outside of the main dialogue system.
4. Increased shadow split distance in the woods.
5. ubershaders and a precaching pipeline to reduce stutter.
6. Fixed a minor issue with the Paranoia achievement.
7. Fixed a bug in yesterday’s unanounced build that could break the game during the phone call scene.
8. Various minor improvements and adjustments.
Cherophobia 1.0.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
