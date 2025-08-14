 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19590426 Edited 14 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update delivers important fixes to storage unlocks, villager behavior, and event systems.

Gameplay Fixes:

• Ore Basket, Ale Casket, and Farm Storage now unlock properly.
• Starter villager attributes are now set correctly.
• Tailors now deposit their crafted goods as intended.
• Destroy hammer now refunds resources when used.
• Starving/Hungry effects are removed reliably when food is eaten.
• When buildings change type, assigned jobs are updated accordingly.

Visuals & Settings

• Identified an issue causing FOV/maxFPS to reset to unintended values. Ensure that your FOV/maxFPS sliders are set as intended.

Navigation & World:

• Navigation generation improved for smoother pathfinding.

Events & UI:

• Events standardized between Sandbox and Greenwood modes.
• Improved event UI presentation.
• Better event spawning logic for larger villages.
• Removed invalid intents from event triggers.

Localization:

• Updated German translation.

Changed files in this update

