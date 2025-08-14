This update delivers important fixes to storage unlocks, villager behavior, and event systems.



Gameplay Fixes:



• Ore Basket, Ale Casket, and Farm Storage now unlock properly.

• Starter villager attributes are now set correctly.

• Tailors now deposit their crafted goods as intended.

• Destroy hammer now refunds resources when used.

• Starving/Hungry effects are removed reliably when food is eaten.

• When buildings change type, assigned jobs are updated accordingly.



Visuals & Settings



• Identified an issue causing FOV/maxFPS to reset to unintended values. Ensure that your FOV/maxFPS sliders are set as intended.



Navigation & World:



• Navigation generation improved for smoother pathfinding.



Events & UI:



• Events standardized between Sandbox and Greenwood modes.

• Improved event UI presentation.

• Better event spawning logic for larger villages.

• Removed invalid intents from event triggers.



Localization:



• Updated German translation.