14 August 2025 Build 19590311 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Reworked Currency. Coins are now DNA strings. Upgrade DNA, and Life DNA.

2. New voice lines for pickups.

3. Iteration 1 of the intro sequence. Let me know if the intro sequence gives you any problems, I had a real fight getting this to work

4. If you press back out of the start screen, a pop-up will now ask you if you are sure you want to quit the game.

Have a nice day! 🙂

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
