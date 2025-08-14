1. Reworked Currency. Coins are now DNA strings. Upgrade DNA, and Life DNA.



2. New voice lines for pickups.



3. Iteration 1 of the intro sequence. Let me know if the intro sequence gives you any problems, I had a real fight getting this to work



4. If you press back out of the start screen, a pop-up will now ask you if you are sure you want to quit the game.



Have a nice day! 🙂