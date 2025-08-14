1. Reworked Currency. Coins are now DNA strings. Upgrade DNA, and Life DNA.
2. New voice lines for pickups.
3. Iteration 1 of the intro sequence. Let me know if the intro sequence gives you any problems, I had a real fight getting this to work
4. If you press back out of the start screen, a pop-up will now ask you if you are sure you want to quit the game.
Have a nice day! 🙂
Update 0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update