- Adjusted several graphical settings to optimize the game.
- Added death noise to Stalker.
- Added noise for spotting the target to Stalker.
- Slight adjustment to how Stalker's line of sight is checked to improve the consistency of their sight detection.
Pre-release build 1.3.2 changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3700001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update