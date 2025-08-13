 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19590218 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted several graphical settings to optimize the game.
- Added death noise to Stalker.
- Added noise for spotting the target to Stalker.
- Slight adjustment to how Stalker's line of sight is checked to improve the consistency of their sight detection.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700001
