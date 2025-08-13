The Black Faction has gotten sick of your insolence. They have unleashed advanced weaponry to take you down from the shadows.

Changelog

Added Black Boss (temporarily only in Endless Mode).

Added a Stealth Bomber hazard.

Added Rainbow Missile Cube enemy (Endless Mode only enemy).

Added Rainbow Sphere Cube enemy (Endless Mode only enemy).

Enhanced all attacks of the Final Boss.

Decreased Crystal and Rainbow Crystal Fish health by 25%.

Change object type of Crystal and Rainbow Crystal Fish.

Added visual effect to main text on restart screen.

Increased size of impact effect for black missiles.

Changed how Endless Mode highscore is displayed.

Added slow-motion effect upon defeating bosses and mini-bosses.

Updated version indicator to v.0.7.0.



Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.



Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.