This build is a candidate for a hotfix.



SteamVR:

Fix an issue where a third party driver disabled SteamVR's crash detection. This led to generic messages like "A critical part of SteamVR has stopped working" and a lack of recovery options. If you were affected by this, you may now end up in safe mode after upgrading. We strongly recommend updating any driver which is disabled by safe mode, in case they have a version compatibility issue. If the problem persists, enable drivers one by one to find the problem driver. Leave any drivers you don't need disabled.

Fixed bug causing HTC Cosmos / Focus / XR Elite users to not have tracking playing HL: Alyx