STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

20 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS - Integrated the game with steam so you can now use the Steam Overlay and added in 20 achievements. Happy to add more as we go just let me know if you want larger/smaller goals, ideas for new achievments, etc.



THE KING

THE ASCENDED

THE NOVICE

THE EXPERT

THE MASTER

THE HUNTER

THE SHAPESHIFTER

THE WISE

THE ONE ABOVE ALL

THE CLEAVER

THE KING OF KINDS

THE BUTCHER

THE CONQUEROR

THE GLUTTONOUS

THE TRAVELED

THE WRECKING BALL

THE CLINGER

THE WATCHER

THE MASHED

THE SMACKER

Win a single match in King of the HillWin a single match of AscensionSurvive wave 5 of OnslaughtSurvive wave 10 of OnslaughtSurvive wave 15 of OnslaughtDefeat every species of dinosaurs atleast oncePlay as every species in the gameComplete the tutorial, I'm begging youComplete Ascension mode with EVERY speciesLand a tail whip on 3 dinosaurs in a single swingWin a King of the Hill match with EVERY speciesTear apart a single dinosaur into 5 or more partsDefeat 1000 Dinosaurs in combatConsume 1000 dinosaur carcassesWin any match on each ArenaLand a headbutt on 3 enemies at one timeLand 1000 PouncesSpectate a match to completionLand 1000 StompsLand 1000 Tail Attacks