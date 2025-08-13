 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19590115 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

  • 20 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS - Integrated the game with steam so you can now use the Steam Overlay and added in 20 achievements. Happy to add more as we go just let me know if you want larger/smaller goals, ideas for new achievments, etc.


THE KING

Win a single match in King of the Hill

THE ASCENDED

Win a single match of Ascension

THE NOVICE

Survive wave 5 of Onslaught

THE EXPERT

Survive wave 10 of Onslaught

THE MASTER

Survive wave 15 of Onslaught

THE HUNTER

Defeat every species of dinosaurs atleast once

THE SHAPESHIFTER

Play as every species in the game

THE WISE

Complete the tutorial, I'm begging you

THE ONE ABOVE ALL

Complete Ascension mode with EVERY species

THE CLEAVER

Land a tail whip on 3 dinosaurs in a single swing

THE KING OF KINDS

Win a King of the Hill match with EVERY species

THE BUTCHER

Tear apart a single dinosaur into 5 or more parts

THE CONQUEROR

Defeat 1000 Dinosaurs in combat

THE GLUTTONOUS

Consume 1000 dinosaur carcasses

THE TRAVELED

Win any match on each Arena

THE WRECKING BALL

Land a headbutt on 3 enemies at one time

THE CLINGER

Land 1000 Pounces

THE WATCHER

Spectate a match to completion

THE MASHED

Land 1000 Stomps

THE SMACKER

Land 1000 Tail Attacks

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693031
