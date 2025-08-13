STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS
- 20 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS - Integrated the game with steam so you can now use the Steam Overlay and added in 20 achievements. Happy to add more as we go just let me know if you want larger/smaller goals, ideas for new achievments, etc.
THE KING
Win a single match in King of the Hill
THE ASCENDED
Win a single match of Ascension
THE NOVICE
Survive wave 5 of Onslaught
THE EXPERT
Survive wave 10 of Onslaught
THE MASTER
Survive wave 15 of Onslaught
THE HUNTER
Defeat every species of dinosaurs atleast once
THE SHAPESHIFTER
Play as every species in the game
THE WISE
Complete the tutorial, I'm begging you
THE ONE ABOVE ALL
Complete Ascension mode with EVERY species
THE CLEAVER
Land a tail whip on 3 dinosaurs in a single swing
THE KING OF KINDS
Win a King of the Hill match with EVERY species
THE BUTCHER
Tear apart a single dinosaur into 5 or more parts
THE CONQUEROR
Defeat 1000 Dinosaurs in combat
THE GLUTTONOUS
Consume 1000 dinosaur carcasses
THE TRAVELED
Win any match on each Arena
THE WRECKING BALL
Land a headbutt on 3 enemies at one time
THE CLINGER
Land 1000 Pounces
THE WATCHER
Spectate a match to completion
THE MASHED
Land 1000 Stomps
THE SMACKER
Land 1000 Tail Attacks
Changed files in this update